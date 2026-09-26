Young (9-6) took the loss against the Yankees in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts over five innings.

Young opened with four scoreless frames before allowing a run on a double in the fifth, throwing 46 of 82 pitches for strikes with 14 whiffs. It was a tough-luck loss for the 28-year-old, who last earned a win Aug. 11 despite yielding two earned runs or fewer in five of eight starts since. He'll finish a solid campaign with a 3.56 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 133:61 K:BB across 156.2 innings.