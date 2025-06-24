Bragg (forearm) was reinstated from Double-A Chesapeake's 7-day injured list Sunday and allowed a run on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 4.1 innings against Erie, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the shelf earlier this month due to a forearm injury, but he returned to action Sunday for his first start since June 1. Bragg is one of the Orioles' top prospects and has a 1.85 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 54:12 K:BB over 39 innings with Chesapeake after beginning the campaign at High-A Aberdeen.