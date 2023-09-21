Tavera slashed .262/.391/.421 with four home runs and 13 steals in 35 games in the Florida Complex League.

He shows advanced plate skills, logging a 17.3 percent strikeout rate and a 16.5 percent walk rate. Among FCL hitters 18 and under, Tavera's 0.96 BB/K ranked seventh, and he was tied for 12th in the league with 13 steals. Tavera is a plus runner who should be able to stick in center field. He is adept at getting the ball in the air (37.6 percent groundball rate) and could break out next season at Single-A.