Orioles' Brett Cumberland: Dealt to O's
Cumberland was traded from the Braves to the Orioles on Tuesday along with Jean Carlos Encarnacion, Evan Phillips, Bruce Zimmerman and international signing slots in exchange for Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day.
A 23-year-old switch-hitting catcher who received a promotion to Double-A less than a week ago, Cumberland is a better real-life prospect than a fantasy one, as he is a defensive-minded catcher who could get on base at a high clip (.367 OBP at High-A) while hitting for a fairly low average (.236 AVG at High-A). He has some power (11 home runs, .171 ISO in 341 plate appearances), but given his age, position and inability to hit for a high average, there's no reason to roster him just yet in dynasty leagues unless it's a deep two-catcher league.
