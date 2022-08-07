Phillips will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Pirates, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Phillips will pick up his third consecutive start after going 2-for-6 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in the first two contests of the series, but his stay in Baltimore's regular lineup will likely come to an end as soon as Austin Hays (oblique) is ready to play. Hays is on the bench Sunday, but he ran, hit and threw Saturday and looks poised to avoid a stint on the injured list.