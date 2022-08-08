Phillips is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Considering that the lefty-hitting Phillips has gone 0-for-34 against left-handed pitching this season, he wouldn't have been a candidate to start Monday against southpaw Yusei Kikuchi even if Austin Hays (oblique) required another day off. However, Hays' return to the lineup Monday means that Phillips is likely to handle a reserve role against right-handers moving forward. Phillips had started each of the Orioles' three weekend games against the Pirates, going 2-for-9 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.