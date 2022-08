Phillips sent from the Rays to the Orioles in exchange for cash considerations Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Phillips was designated for assignment Monday after striking out 40.9 percent of the time while slashing .147/.225/.250 in 75 games. The 28-year-old has flashed power and speed alongside good outfield defense in the past, but his career 37.5 percent strikeout rate means he fits best in a bench role.