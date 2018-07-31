Valera was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Valera will add some additional depth across the infield after the Orioles dealt away Jonathan Schoop to the Brewers on Tuesday. Prior to joining the organization earlier this month, Valera hit .172/.273/.172 with four RBI in 20 games with the Dodgers. Don't expect him to play a huge role down the stretch, but he may receive a little playing time here and there as Baltimore looks ahead to the future.

