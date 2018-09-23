Orioles' Breyvic Valera: Dealing with fractured finger
Updating a previous report, Valera was diagnosed with a fractured left middle finger Sunday after undergoing follow-up X-rays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
When Valera departed in the top of the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Yankees with the injury, the Orioles quickly announced that he was only dealing with a bruised finger. The issue proved to be more significant once the Orioles sent him in for scans, however, with the injury likely spelling an end to Valera's season. If that's the case, the 26-year-old will wrap up the 2018 campaign with a .286/.325/.343 slash line across 75 plate appearances, which included no home runs and only one stolen base.
More News
-
Orioles' Breyvic Valera: Diagnosed with bruised finger•
-
Orioles' Breyvic Valera: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Orioles' Breyvic Valera: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Breyvic Valera: Scratched from lineup•
-
Orioles' Breyvic Valera: Called back up Saturday•
-
Orioles' Breyvic Valera: Shipped back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...