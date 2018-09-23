Updating a previous report, Valera was diagnosed with a fractured left middle finger Sunday after undergoing follow-up X-rays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

When Valera departed in the top of the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Yankees with the injury, the Orioles quickly announced that he was only dealing with a bruised finger. The issue proved to be more significant once the Orioles sent him in for scans, however, with the injury likely spelling an end to Valera's season. If that's the case, the 26-year-old will wrap up the 2018 campaign with a .286/.325/.343 slash line across 75 plate appearances, which included no home runs and only one stolen base.