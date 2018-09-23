Valera departed Sunday's game against the Yankees with a bruised left index finger, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Valera sustained the injury in the top of the fifth inning, when he was tagged out at home plate on a headfirst slide. The 26-year-old delivered his first extra-base hit of the season before departing with the injury, which doesn't sound like anything too significant. Steve Wilkerson replaced Valera at second base.

More News
Our Latest Stories