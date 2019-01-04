Valera was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday.

Valera's ability to cover a wide variety of positions gives him a potential future as a utility man, but he hasn't done enough with the bat thus far in his career to deserve a roster spot. In 86 career plate appearances, he's hit just .216/.286/.243. His spot on the 40-man roster will be taken by reliever Austin Brice.

More News
Our Latest Stories