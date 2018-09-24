The Orioles announced Sunday that Valera (finger) would be sidelined for the remainder of the season, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

It was widely anticipated that Valera would be shuttered for the season after fracturing his left middle finger during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Yankees, but Bell's report officially confirms as much. One of the pieces acquired from the Dodgers in the July trade that sent Manny Machado to Los Angeles, Valera appeared in 11 games for the big club as a September callup, slashing .290/.333/.355 across 31 at-bats. Even if he requires surgery to address the injury, Valera should be back to full health for the start of spring training and will be looking to secure an Opening Day roster spot as a utility man.