Valera was traded to the Orioles on Wednesday as part of the Manny Machado deal, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Valera appeared in 20 games for the Dodgers this season but struggled to make an impact, hitting just .172/.273/.172. The 26-year-old infielder should have a far easier time carving out a regular role in Baltimore and will have a friendly home park in which to do so. He won't get the opportunity right away, though, as he's been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.