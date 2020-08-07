Gonzalez was added to the Orioles' 60-player pool Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Gonzalez spent 2019 at Double-A Bowie and posted a 4.32 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 41.2 innings. The 24-year-old should provide pitching depth at the alternate training site for the O's.