Orioles' Brian Gonzalez: Joins player pool By RotoWire Staff Aug 7, 2020 at 12:23 pm ET1 min read Gonzalez was added to the Orioles' 60-player pool Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.Gonzalez spent 2019 at Double-A Bowie and posted a 4.32 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 41.2 innings. The 24-year-old should provide pitching depth at the alternate training site for the O's.