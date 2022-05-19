Zimmermann allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk across five innings during Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees. He struck out two.
Zimmerman gave up a two-run single to Giancarlo Stanton in the first and a solo shot to the slugger in the third. He was ultimately chased in the sixth after allowing back-to-back singles and saw his his line take a blow when both of those runners came around to score on a Isiah Kiner-Falefa game-tying single. It was by far Zimmerman's worst start of the season, and he's now given up multiple runs in six straight games after not allowing a run across his first two starts of the season. His next start is tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the Yankees in New York on Tuesday.
