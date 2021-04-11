Zimmermann allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings Saturday against the Red Sox. He did not factor in the decision.

Zimmermann posted back-to-back quality starts to begin the season. The rookie gave up two runs in the first before settling in. He finished the sixth inning after he gave up a solo home run to Rafael Devers. Zimmermann has a 4.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with nine strikeouts and two walks in 12 innings.