Zimmermann was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Zimmermann will head to the big leagues for the first time this season after opening the 2023 campaign in Triple-A. The left-hander has produced a 4.05 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 50 punchouts over 46.2 innings in nine starts with Norfolk this season. Zimmermann will replace Mychal Givens on the major-league roster after Givens was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to June 1. It's unclear whether Zimmermann will operate as a bullpen arm or if he'll draw a start while with the Orioles.