Zimmermann didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Yankees, giving up four runs on four solo home runs over 6.1 innings. He allowed six hits in total and struck out five without walking a batter.

The southpaw filled up the zone as 65 of his 85 pitches went for strikes, but his command wasn't sharp enough to avoid a lot of hard contact. After serving up only one homer through his first six starts and 30.1 innings this season, Zimmermann has been tagged for seven long balls in his last three outings. He'll carry a 3.78 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB through 47.2 frames into his next start.