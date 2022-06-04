Zimmermann (2-4) allowed five runs on 10 hits over 5.2 innings Friday, striking out one and taking a loss against Cleveland.

Zimmermann struggled out of the gate Friday, giving up a two-run double to Owen Miller in the first inning. Miller struck again with a two-run single as part of Cleveland's three-run third inning. Zimmerman has coughed up at least four runs in his last four outings, posting a brutal 8.57 ERA in the process. The 27-year-old is sporting a 4.87 ERA with a 42:11 K:BB through 11 starts this year. Zimmermann is lined up to start in Kansas City next week.