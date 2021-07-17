Zimmermann (biceps) could return in early-to-mid-August, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
This is the third time since he was placed on the IL on June 18 that the O's have estimated he was two or three weeks away, so we'll take this timetable with a grain of salt. Once healthy, Zimmermann would likely be sent to the minors to build back up.
More News
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Rehab pushed back•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Out two or three more weeks•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Out with biceps tendinitis•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Picks up second straight win•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Notches third win•