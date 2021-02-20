Zimmermann will get bulk innings in 2021 and could serve as a starter or reliever for the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Zimmermann made two appearances (one start) in 2020 and pitched at least three innings in each outing. He isn't guaranteed to make the Opening Day roster, but manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that the team will continue to get bulk innings during spring training. Zimmermann could serve as a back-end starter to begin the season, but Hyde also said that the Orioles will also consider him for a bullpen role ahead of the 2021 campaign.