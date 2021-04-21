Zimmermann (1-2) took the loss Wednesday at Miami after giving up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks across 4.2 innings.

The 26-year-old started off with four scoreless frames Wednesday, but he was tagged for three runs during the fifth inning and was unable to complete the frame. It was Zimmerman's worst start of the season, and he now has a 4.57 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB over 21.2 innings. The left-hander will attempt to get back on track next time out against the Yankees early next week.