Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Dealt to Baltimore

Zimmermann was traded from the Braves to the Orioles on Tuesday along with Jean Carlos Encarnacion, Brett Cumberland, Evan Phillips and international signing slots in exchange for Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day.

A 23-year-old left-hander, Zimmermann dominated at Low-A to begin the year (2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 99 strikeouts in 84.2 innings), but has been a little less effective through six starts at High-A, posting a 3.14 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 28.2 innings. Given his age and the fact he has walked almost six batters per nine innings since his promotion, it seems that his production at Low-A was fools gold to a large extent. The Orioles will undoubtedly continue to develop him as a starter, but if he can't improve his control, he will likely end up as a lefty reliever.