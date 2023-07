The Orioles optioned Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Zimmermann was sent out to make room on the 26-man active roster for first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (vertigo), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. During his brief stay with the big club, Zimmermann made a lone appearance out of the bullpen, giving up an unearned run in one inning of relief in Tuesday's game against the Yankees.