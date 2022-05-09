Zimmermann (2-1) got the win during Sunday's 4-2 victory over Kansas City in Game 2 of a doubleheader, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts in six innings.

Baltimore scored three runs in the first inning to provide all the support Zimmermann would need Sunday, and the 27-year-old was able to limit the damage to a run apiece in the second and sixth. He's now recorded quality starts in two of his last three turns and tossed a season-high 85 pitches with 56 finding the zone Sunday. A 2.79 FIP validates an impressive 2.67 ERA as Zimmermann looks to keep things rolling against Detroit next weekend.