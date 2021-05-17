Zimmermann (2-3) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six in 5.2 innings to pick up the win against the Yankees on Sunday.

Zimmermann was called up Sunday and served as a bulk reliever after starter Adam Plutko gave up four runs in the first inning. Zimmermann got some help from Baltimore's offense to pick up his second win of 2021. It's not yet clear whether the left-hander will remain on the major-league roster going forward or whether he'll reclaim a role as a starter.