Zimmermann (2-3) allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in four innings to take the loss in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Zimmermann struggled against the long ball in his last start by giving up four home runs, and he allowed five homers over the first four innings of Sunday's blowout loss. The southpaw was relatively effective at limiting run production early in the year, as he posted a 2.72 ERA in 36.1 innings over his first seven starts of the season. However, he's given up at least four runs in each of his last three starts while recording an 8.80 ERA in 15.1 innings during that time. Zimmermann projects to make his next start at home against the Guardians on Friday.