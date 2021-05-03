Zimmermann didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Athletics. He gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while fanning four across 4.2 innings.

Zimmermann couldn't even get out of the fifth inning, though that has been the case in each of his last three starts now. The left-hander has allowed at least three earned runs in all but one of his outings to date and it's safe to say things haven't gone as good as he would've hoped to begin the year. He owns a 5.40 ERA across 30 innings of work so far, and he will for a better performance in his upcoming start -- scheduled for next week at home against the Red Sox.