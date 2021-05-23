Zimmermann allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts over three innings versus Washington on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Zimmermann took a turn as the fifth starter and got through the order with relative ease the first time. The second turn didn't go as well for the southpaw, who allowed a grand slam to Josh Harrison in the third inning. Zimmermann has logged a 5.59 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB across 38.2 innings. He's started seven of his eight appearances, but the 26-year-old may not be a long-term solution for Baltimore's lack of starting pitching depth this season.