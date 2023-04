Zimmermann will miss a turn through Triple-A Norfolk's starting rotation after he received stitches on his right thumb Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The laceration and stitches are on his non-throwing hand, so the left-hander may not require a trip to the injured list. Zimmermann has made one appearance for Norfolk this year and allowed two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk over 4.2 innings.