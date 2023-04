Zimmermann (thumb) tossed five innings and struck out five while allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks in his most recent start for Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

Zimmermann ended up missing just one turn through the rotation on account of the right thumb injury he suffered in his season debut April 1. The southpaw possesses a spot on Baltimore's 40-man roster and could be a candidate to make spot starts for the big club as the season unfolds.