Zimmermann did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Rays, surrendering five runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two across three innings.

It was a tough MLB debut for Zimmermann, who failed to make it past the third inning, throwing 32 of 53 pitches for strikes. Most of his damage came via the long ball, including a three-run home run to Willy Adames in the first inning and a solo blast to Hunter Renfroe in the third. The 25-year-old, who is not expected to remain in the rotation, posted a 4.89 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 33:18 K:BB across seven Triple-A starts in 2019.