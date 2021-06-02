Zimmermann (3-3) earned the win Tuesday versus the Twins after allowing two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over 5.1 innings.

The 26-year-old set a season high with seven strikeouts and has given up three runs across 10.1 innings with a 13:3 K:BB in his past two starts. Zimmermann has a 4.96 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB over 49 innings (10 starts) in 2021.