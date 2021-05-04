Zimmermann was optioned to the Orioles' alternate training site Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Zimmermann will head to the minors after failing to work five innings for the third consecutive start. He surrendered 11 runs (10 earned) and walked five while fanning 11 across 13 innings during that stretch. Isaac Mattson was recalled in a corresponding move.
