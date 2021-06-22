Zimmerman (biceps) will miss two or three more weeks, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Zimmerman hasn't pitched in over a week due to left biceps tendinitis, and he's still not particularly close to returning to action. He's on track to return in early or mid-July.
