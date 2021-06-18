Zimmermann was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with left biceps tendinitis. The move is retroactive to June 15.

The left-hander was scheduled to start Friday's game versus the Blue Jays but now finds himself sidelined with a biceps injury. It's a tough break for Zimmermann, who pitched well over his past four starts with a 3.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB across 21 innings. It's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined. Tom Eshelman had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk and will start in his place for the Orioles.