Zimmerman (4-3) recorded the win Tuesday against the Mets after allowing two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across five innings.

The 26-year-old wasn't overly efficient as he needed 90 pitches to get through five frames, but he's now given up five runs with a 20:5 K:BB over 15.1 innings across his past three starts. Zimmerman tentatively lines up to make his next turn through the rotation Sunday at Tampa Bay.