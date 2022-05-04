Zimmermann pitched five innings, giving two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in Tuesday's loss to the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Zimmermann tossed three scoreless innings to open Tuesday's contest, surrendering his first run on a Jose Miranda double in the top of the fourth frame. He later gave up another run on a Jorge Polanco two-out single in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old has now allowed two or less earned runs in all five of his outings this season, posting a 1.23 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 25 strikeouts over 24.1 innings. Zimmermann has operated as the Orioles' most effective starter so far in 2022 and he tentatively lines up to face the Royals on Sunday.