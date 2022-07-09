Zimmermann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
Zimmermann was sent down in mid-June after struggling over his first major-league starts of the year, posting a 5.94 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 66.2 innings. He didn't fare much better in the minors, logging a 4.50 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 18 innings over three appearances (two starts). The southpaw was scheduled to start for Norfolk on Saturday but will rejoin the Orioles' active roster, likely as a long reliever for now.
More News
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Dropped from rotation and demoted•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Crushed again Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Yields seven runs in loss•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Coughs up 10 hits•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Gives up six runs Sunday•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Can't keep ball in yard•