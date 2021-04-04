Zimmerman allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

The lefty was dominant in his debut, with his lone mistakes being to J.D. Martinez on a solo shot in the fourth and RBI double in the sixth. The 26-year-old rookie was impressive given it was his second career start, throwing 54 of his 73 pitches for strikes to strike out five. Zimmerman is scheduled to pitch on Saturday against the Red Sox again.