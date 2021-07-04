Zimmermann's (biceps) rehab has been pushed back another week or two, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles announced in late June that Zimmermann would miss two or three more weeks, and his recovery will extend another week or two as a precautionary measure. A clear timetable for the southpaw's return to game action hasn't yet been established, but he'll likely be sidelined at least through the All-Star break.