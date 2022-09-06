Zimmermann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Zimmermann will be unavailable for several days after covering the final six innings of the Orioles' loss to the Blue Jays in the second game of Monday's doubleheader, so he was sent down and replaced with a fresh arm in the bullpen.
