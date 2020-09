Zimmermann is set to start Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rays, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The roster move won't be officially until after the completion of the matinee, but the 25-year-old is penciled in as the starter for Game 2. Zimmermann made his way to Triple-A in 2019 and made seven starts with a 4.89 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 33:18 K:BB over 38.2 innings.