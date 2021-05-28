Zimmermann allowed a run on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings versus the White Sox on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

The southpaw left with the game tied 1-1 after a strong pitching duel with White Sox starter Dylan Cease. Zimmermann has given up one run in two of his last three outings, although a five-spot versus Washington came in between the two better efforts. The 26-year-old has a 5.15 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across 43.2 innings. He lines up to face Minnesota next week.