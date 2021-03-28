Zimmerman will start the third game of the season against the Red Sox on April 4, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 26-year-old entered spring training being considered for starting and relief roles, and he'll end up opening the season in the rotation. Zimmerman pitched well throughout camp with only one hit allowed and a 10:3 K:BB over nine scoreless innings during Grapefruit League action.

