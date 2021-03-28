Zimmerman will start the third game of the season against the Red Sox on April 4, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 26-year-old entered spring training being considered for starting and relief roles, and he'll end up opening the season in the rotation. Zimmerman pitched well throughout camp with only one hit allowed and a 10:3 K:BB over nine scoreless innings during Grapefruit League action.
More News
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Could serve as starter or reliever•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Fans five in four innings•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Moved to bullpen role•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: No-decision in debut•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Set for MLB debut•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Added to player pool•