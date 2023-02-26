Zimmermann will start Monday's game versus the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Zimmermann struggled last season with a 5.99 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 73.2 innings. He made 13 of his 15 appearances as a starter, but time is running out for the southpaw to establish himself as a viable part of the rotation. He'll need a strong spring to begin the year as a starter, especially with top prospect Grayson Rodriguez looking to make the jump to the majors. It's still possible Zimmermann opens the year in the bullpen or at Triple-A Norfolk if he doesn't show improvement from 2022's poor numbers.
