Zimmermann (1-1) gave up two runs on six hits and three walks while fanning two in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mariners. He was tagged with the loss.

Zimmermann started the season with back-to-back quality starts, but he was unable to continue that run here -- he left the game just three outs shy of reaching that feat once again. Zimmermann only allowed through home runs in this one, as both Dylan Moore and Mitch Haniger took him deep, and that has been an issue for the 26-year-old left-hander so far. He has given up four homers in 17 innings across three starts in 2021.