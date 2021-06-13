Zimmermann allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 5.2 innings, taking the loss versus Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The southpaw was solid but not spectacular, throwing just 56 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Zimmermann allowed a decisive two-RBI single to Taylor Walls in the fourth inning, and Baltimore's offense didn't get him off the hook. For the season, Zimmermann has a 4.83 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB across 59.2 innings. He projects to make his next start versus Toronto during next weekend's series.