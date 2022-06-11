Zimmermann (2-5) allowed seven runs on 10 hits over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Royals.

Zimmermann got off to a poor start by yielding three runs in the first inning, including a two-run shot from Salvador Perez. He later coughed up an RBI double to Perez in the fourth followed by MJ Melendez's three-run homer in the fifth. Over his last five starts, Zimmerman has allowed 27 runs over 25.2 frames (9.47 ERA) with a 1.68 WHIP. The 27-year-old is projected to take the mound in Toronto next week.