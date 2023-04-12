Baker (1-0) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win in Tuesday's 12-8 victory over the Athletics.

Baker kept the game tied at 7-7 with his fourth straight clean outing, and the Orioles' offense rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. This was Baker's first win to go with two holds through six appearances this season. Aside from a three-run blow-up on Opening Day versus the Red Sox, he's been pretty solid, though that outing has him at a 4.26 ERA with a 0.63 WHIP over 6.1 innings. He's added an 8:1 K:BB and should remain in the high-leverage mix as part of the bridge to closer Felix Bautista.